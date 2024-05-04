20 nodal officers to keep tabs on illegal liquor sale

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 3

In a bid to curtail illegal sale and black marketing of liquor, the Gurugram authorities have appointed 20 nodal officers. District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the team would ensure 100% adherence to the model code of conduct and keep an eye on the illegal sale of liquor.

He said the decision was taken following an inter-state meeting in Gurugram on April 29. “Liquor is commonly used to lure voters and is brought and transported illegally from other states. As per intelligence units, there are 10 warehouses with L1 licence and seven with L13 licence in the district. In view of this, all duty magistrates and nodal officers will have to keep a strict vigil on all warehouses. The team has to ensure that whatever goods are going in and out of the warehouse, their permits have been issued by the Excise Department. It will check whether there is a QR code and hologram on the liquor stock in the warehouse or not,” said Yadav.

According to him, along with the nodal officers and duty magistrates, cops too will be a part of the surveillance teams.The Gurugram police said the quality of CCTV cameras at most of the warehouses was not good and due to this, the movement of vehicles in the warehouse could not be monitored properly. The Excise Department has been asked to ensure that high resolution cameras are installed at all L1 and L13 warehouses located in the district.

Notable, the reports had suggested that Gurugram was the key supply point for bulk orders of liquor during elections and most of the consignments were being illegally sold and transported. Prior to this, the administration had ordered fitting of all liquor transport trucks with GPS trackers.

