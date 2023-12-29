3 aides of cyber criminals held

Gurugram, December 28
The Nuh police arrested three accused who were involved in providing fake SIM cards to cyber thugs by activating them. Three mobile phones and six SIM cards were recovered from their possession.
The police said they got information about the three accused that in collusion with the distributors and dealers of various telephone companies in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal, they activated fake SIM cards and made these available in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to cyber thugs. The cyber criminals cheated the general public by using these fake SIM cards.
The accused have been identified as two brothers Azad and Shahzad, residents of Neemkhera village in Nuh district, and Azharuddin, a resident of Palwal district.
“An FIR has been registered and suspects were produced in a city court today and we have taken them on a two-day remand,” said Inspector Mor.
