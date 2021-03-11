3 booked for 'not giving aid' to man for donating kidney

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 15

An Ambala resident has accused three men of not extending him the financial aid as promised to him after he allegedly donated his kidney to a person in their family.

Rakesh Kumar in his complaint to the police alleged that in 2007, he was approached to donate his kidney to a person and the family assured him to give Rs 30,000 and financial assistance to pay rent, ration and other expenses per month. The operation was performed in Mohali. “I was paid Rs 30,000 as promised. Later, they took my ration card and refused to provide financial aid,” he said. “A cheating case has been registered,” the police said.