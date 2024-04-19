30-year-old man shot dead in Sonepat village over enmity

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 18

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants shot dead a-30-year-old man at Mohana village on the Sonepat-Gohana road on Thursday morning. The police are conducting an investigation. The deceased has been identified as Ravi of Mohana village.

Rohtas, uncle of the deceased, in his complaint to the police, said he, along with his nephew Ravi, were on their way to home after leaving Ravi’s son for school at the village bus stand.

Brother lodged in jail for murder Three youths came on a motorcycle came and started firing on Ravi and his uncle. The latter managed to escape.

Ravi’s younger brother Deepak is lodged in jail in a murder case.

Three youths on a motorcycle came from the Firni village side and started firing upon them, he said. Rohtas said he knew one of the assailants, Tinku. As they opened fire, he ran in the adjoining street and managed to save himself but the accused fired several shots on Ravi, who died on the spot. Ravi’s younger brother Deepak is in jail in connection with the murder of a villager, Anand, son of Balbir.

Rohtas said the accused were saying that they would take revenge for Anand’s murder by killing the entire family. He further alleged that Navin, Sawan, Deepanshu, Anil, Aryan, Devender, Sahil, Krishan, Balbir, Kala, Tola, Lavish of Mohana were allegedly involved in the murder/attempt to murder in the case.

A case has been registered against 13 persons under Sections 302, 307, 120B, 34 IPC and 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act. “The accused are on the run and our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO, Mohana.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat