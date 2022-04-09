4 IAS, 33 HCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The state today issued posting and transfer orders of four IAS and 33 HCS officers with immediate effect.

TL Satyaprakash, Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and CEO of Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd has been given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Director General and Secretary Skill Development and Industrial Training Department and MD, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, Panchkula, will now also have additional charge of Mission Director, Haryana Skill Development Mission.

Monica Malik, Member Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Women and Special Secretary, Disaster Management Department has been given additional charge of Director and Special Secretary Archaeology and Museums Department, Director and Special Secretary Archives, Department.

Mahavir Singh, Director and Secretary Archaeology and Museums Department and Director Archives has been posted as Additional Secretary Finance Department.

Among HCS officers, Amar Deep Singh has been posted as Additional Commissioner, MC, Faridabad, Satyender Duhan is CEO, Zila Parishad, Faridabad and CEO, DRDA, Faridabad, and Satbir Singh has been posted as Additional Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department.

Yogesh Kumar is new CEO, Zila Parishad, Karnal and CEO, DRDA, Karnal, Vandana Disodia is new Additional Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jaideep Kumar has been posted as Additional Commissioner, MC, Gurugram and Nishu Singal is new Joint Director (Administration), AYUSH, Haryana.

Gaurav Kumar is now posted as OSD to office of Commissioner, Karnal Division, Meenakshi Dahiya has been posted as General Manager, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation, Mahesh Kumar is new Joint Commissioner, MC, Rohtak, and Maj Gayatri Ahlawat (retd) has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Sirsa.

Nirmal Nagar has been posted as Joint Director (Administration), Rural Development Department, Manish Kumar Lohan is new Joint Director (Admn.), Industries and Commerce Department, Sandeep Aggarwal has been posted as SDO (Civil), Bhiwani and Ved Prakash has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Ellenabad.

Anupma Malik has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Beri, Shikha has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Kharkhoda, Shambhu is new joint Commissioner, MC, Karnal, and Surender Singh has been posted as Estate Officer HSVP, Panipat.

Sumeet Sihag has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Karnal and Estate Officer, HSVP, Karnal, Ravinder Kumar has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Jhajjar, Rakesh Sandhu has been posted as Deputy Secretary Administrative Reforms Department and Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Kaithal and Gagandeep Singh is new Estate Officer, HSVP, Panchkula.