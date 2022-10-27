 4 non-SCS officers appointed to IAS : The Tribune India

4 non-SCS officers appointed to IAS



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Four officers from Haryana have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the non-SCS (Non-State Civil Services) quota.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India.

The select list of 2019 includes Dr Vivek Bharti, Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth, Dr Jainder Singh Chhilar, Dr Brahmjeet Singh Rangi.

During the tenure of the earlier governments, the state government had the discretionary power, under which the names were selected by the government which were further sent for appointment to the IAS among them. But CM Manohar Lal Khattar introduced the exam to become an IAS officer from the non-SCS quota.

Interviews were conducted on the basis of the written test results. The entire selection process was completed in a transparent manner and four officers from Haryana had been appointed to the IAS, said the government in a press statement.

The Central Government has appointed these officers on the vacant posts of 2019. Dr Vivek Bharti and Dr Jainder Singh Chhilar were officers in the Department of Higher Education and Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth and Dr Brahmjeet Singh Rangi were officers in the Animal Husbandry Department. Apart from this, the process will also be started soon for three vacancies of 2021.

Those on the list

  • Dr Vivek Bharti
  • Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth
  • Dr Jainder Singh Chhilar
  • Dr Brahmjeet Singh Rangi

