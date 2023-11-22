40-ft-long crack appears in IFFCO Chowk flyover

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 21

In what again brings the construction quality of NHAI projects in the city under the scanner, the expansion joint of the IFFCO Chowk parallel flyover has developed a 40-ft-long and around 5-inch-wide crack, endangering the lives of commuters.

Retaining wall had collapsed earlier The 84-metre flyover has been prone to damage since it became operational. In August 2021, its retaining wall collapsed after a sewage drain below got damaged due to heavy rain. The drain and the wall were later repaired and the flyover was made functional.

The flyover was built at a cost of Rs 40 crore and became operational in 2019. The NHAI claims to have taken the issue on top

priority and has launched immediate repairs. Since the vehicles running below the crack are now visible, the NHAI claims to be already in the process of procuring material to seal the expansion joint, which will arrive soon. It has installed barriers on the stretch.

“The commuters, primarily two-wheelers, had reported the crack which was affecting their balance even at a speed of 40 km per hour. Commuters from the MG Road and service lane of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway take the IFFCO Chowk parallel flyover to move towards Signature Tower Crossing or Rajiv Chowk.

The 84-metre flyover has been prone to damage

since it became operational. In August 2021, its retaining wall collapsed after a sewage drain below got damaged due to heavy rain. The drain and the retaining wall were later repaired and flyover was made functional.

The flyover was constructed as part of a larger project to build underpasses and flyovers along IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Crossing and Rajiv Chowk to ensure that the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is decongested.

#Gurugram