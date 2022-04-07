400th Gurpurb: CM launches devotional song

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

As part of the ongoing countrywide celebrations to commemorate the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today launched a devotional song composed by the Department of Information and Public Relations for a state-level function at Panipat on April 24.

Addressing a press meet, the CM said since March 2021, various religious and cultural programmes had been started in some parts of the country as part of the Gurpurb celebrations. “However due to Covid, most of the programmes in Haryana were postponed.”

“Adequate arrangements are being made for the celebrations. An event management committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh for the smooth organisation of this state-level event.” he said. —