43 unauthorised colonies to be regularised in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 26

The state authorities have selected 43 unauthorised colonies, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), for the regularisation process. After the inclusion of these colonies, the number of regularised colonies in the MCF limits will go up to around 150.

An official of the MCF said the original list submitted by the District Town Planner included 349 unauthorised colonies. Of these, a list 205 unauthorised colonies was submitted to the higher authorities as per the policy announced by the Haryana government for regularisation, he added.

“The final list was narrowed down to 50 such colonies last month. Seven more colonies were removed as area of these overlapped with the industrial clusters. Only 43 unauthorised colonies were included in the first phase of regularisation process,” he added. These colonies are among the 177 unauthorised colonies that were announced by the Chief Minister recently.

A majority of the unauthorised colonies are located in the surrounding of the 62 villages that are included in the civic limits. Against the total of 554 unauthorised colonies identified by the DTP in the district, 144 colonies are located outside the civic limits. Now, 306 unauthorised colonies remain in the MCF limits.

The regularised colonies have been divided in four zones — NIT, Old Faridabad, Ballabgarh and Chandawali. The latter was carved out after the inclusion of 24 new villages in the MCF limits last year.

Jaswant Pawar, a resident of Chandawali, said the civic amenities in these 24 villages, which were incorporated within the limits of MCF, are in a shambles after the end of the panchayat system. “Basic amenities such as drinking water supply, streetlights, and sewage and garbage disposal are lacking,” he said.

A senior MC official said, “The work to ensure basic civic infrastructure in the selected colonies will be taken up soon, as per the state government guidelines.”