8 primary schools in Gurugram sans teachers post transfers

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, April 15

The recent transfers of junior basic teachers (JBT) by the School Education Department of the state after obtaining the nod from the Election Commission has left eight primary schools in Gurugram district without teachers.

Local officials of the Education Department have made alternative arrangements by calling teachers from other nearby schools on deputation to teach the primary classes in these eight schools so that studies do not suffer at the beginning of the new academic session.

After the transfers, many new teachers have come to Gurugram district while some of the teachers have returned to their respective districts on being relieved from here. During this process, eight primary schools have come to light, where there are no regular teachers left at the moment. The teachers of these schools took transfers to other places, but not a single teacher applied for transfers to these schools due to which these have been left without teachers. As per the details available, the primary schools left without teachers are located at Dhadi Kumbavas village, Khutpuri village, Ghanghola village, Tolni village, Rajpur village, Nathekhan village, Gopalpur and Hamirpur village. Though, there is one teacher at Tolni village, he is currently on duty with the Election Department as a booth-level officer.

The fresh admissions are also going on in government schools and there is a lot of pressure on the teachers to increase the strength of students. Thus, the absence of permanent teachers in these schools can also affect the new admissions. There are 380 primary schools in the district, in which many new teachers have come by transfer and old teachers have gone to other districts. The District Education Officer (primary), Muni Ram, said he had made a temporary arrangement for these schools by bringing the teachers on deputation from the nearby schools. The higher authorities had been apprised of the situation and permanent teachers would be deputed soon, he added.

70 such institutes in 5 districts

After the recent transfers, as many 70 primary schools in 5 districts of Haryana have been left without a single teacher. These include 30 schools of Ambala district, 15 in Karnal, 15 in Kurukshetra, 2 in Jhajjar and 8 in Gurugram district.

