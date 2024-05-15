AAP leaders betrayed activist Anna Hazare, says Khattar

Tribune Reporters

Kaithal/ Sirsa, May 14

Launching a scathing attack on AAP leaders, former Khattar said they had “betrayed” social activist Anna Hazare, who was part of the Jan Lokpal Bill movement.

He said this while addressing a gathering at a Vijay Sankalp rally in Cheeka. He was campaigning for Naveen Jindal, the BJP candidate for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Jindal is contesting against INDIA bloc candidate and AAP state president Sushil Gupta. He said, “AAP leaders are the biggest scammers in the world as they have betrayed even Anna Hazare.”

He further said the AAP leaders were going to jail for “liquor scam”. Speaking on the claims of the Opposition that the BJP would change the Constitution, he said, “These are all lies. Even Dr BR Ambedkar cannot change the Constitution.”

He also criticised the Congress, saying they were frustrated as a lot of development works had been carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The mother-son duo (Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi) is contesting for the ‘chair’ in Delhi while the father-son duo (Bhupinder Singh Hooda-Deepender Hooda) is contesting in Haryana,” he said.

While addressing the gathering, party candidate Naveen Jindal said he understood the problems of the people of Guhla Cheeka. “I have several goals for the development of this area. We will focus on education, health, cold storage, food processing units and animal husbandry,” he said while assuring them of opening a skill training centre for youth.

Meanwhile, addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in Madhosinghana village of the Ellenabad constituency, Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi never rushed into making decisions but worked with careful consideration. He said this while addressing a Khattar said Modi’s decisions were always final, and once he decided something, he did not look back. Modi always worked in the interest of the nation and had never done anything for himself, his family or his children, he further added.

Speaking at the rally, the former CM said in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Congress’ condition had deteriorated to the point where they were worried about their status in Delhi, as well as the father-son duo in Haryana.

Referring to his decade-old connection with Ellenabad, Khattar said he had been coming to the constituency since 1990 and was familiar with every street and village of Ellenabad.

Farmers detained, released

A group of farmers was detained by the Kaithal police while they were going towards the rally venue. However, they were released after a while. Farm leaders alleged that the farmers were going to ask Khattar some questions, but they were stopped by the police.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Sirsa