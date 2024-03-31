Admission plan under RTE issued, schools seek reimbursement

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 30

After the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has issued the schedule for the admissions under the Right to Education for pre-primary and class I for the 2024-25 academic year, an association of private schools today said the government is yet to clear their dues of previous sessions.

Dispute between govt, private schools Reimbursement under the RTE was to be made in two instalments, but it has not been done. Reimbursement for teaching students belonging to the EWS category under Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules was the prime reason behind the dispute between the government and private schools. Saurabh Kapoor, HPSC Spokesperson

In 2022, the state government removed Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules and implemented the RTE Act with the pre-primary and class I admissions. It provides reservation on 25% seats for admissions of students belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in recognised private schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

The schools have been directed to put up the details of seats in pre-primary and Class I on the school notice board and website by March 31. The students can apply from March 31 to April 15. The lottery draw will be held on April 18 and the last date for admissions is April 22. The directorate has issued directions to the district elementary education officers (DEEOs) across the state to ensure admissions of eligible students in the recognised schools.

Saurabh Kapoor, spokesman for Haryana Progressive School’s Conference (HPSC), said: “Reimbursement under the RTE was to be made in two instalments, but no reimbursement has been made so far. Reimbursement for teaching students belonging to EWS category under Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules was the prime reason behind the dispute between the government and private schools.

“We have sent reminders repeatedly, but to no avail. Timely reimbursement can save the schools as well as the students from any inconvenience. If the dues are not cleared in time, the schools will again stop offering admissions, like they did under Rule 134-A.”

HPSC vice-president Prashant Munjal said: “The schools have no objection in offering the seats and teaching the students under the RTE, but the government should release the dues in time. We have been raising the issue of timely reimbursement and every time we are assured that the department will clear the dues soon. Due to delay in the clearing of dues, the private schools hesitate in offering seats for the EWS students.”

District elementary education officer Sudhir Kalra said: “The directorate has issued the schedule for the admissions under the RTE. We will ensure that the eligible students get admissions as per the rules.”

