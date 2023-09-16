Admn to educate farmers on hazards of burning straw

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 15

The district administration has geared up in advance to educate farmers on the hazards of burning paddy straw, which not only creates air pollution but also reduces the fertility of soil. The apex court has already directed the state governments of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to curb the practice of burning paddy straw.

District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav said the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare would provide all assistance to the farmers for the proper management of paddy straw.

While stressing on both in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw, he said the in-situ management involved incorporating stubble into the soil using crop residue management machines while the ex-situ management involved lifting of straw from fields and supplying it to industries. At present, a total of 11,500 acres were under paddy cultivation in the Gurugram district.

