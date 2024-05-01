Agri Dept forms teams to prevent stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

To prevent incidents of burning of crop residue in all districts of the state, the Agriculture Department has formed teams at village, block and district level. Besides this, the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) is monitoring the crop residue fire through satellite. This will immediately identify the person who sets fire to the crop residue, and the GPS location will be sent to the farmer.

An official spokesperson said in view of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), orders had been passed under the powers conferred upon under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 to impose a complete ban on burning of residue/straw left after harvesting of rabi crop in the districts with immediate effect.

The spokesperson said these orders had been implemented till June 25, 2024. Directions have been given to the officers of Agriculture, Revenue and Panchayat Department to make farmers aware about not burning the crop residue.

The spokesperson said as per the order issued, the Agriculture Department had formed teams to prevent incidents of setting fire to crop residues. Along with this, farmers have been appealed to not set fire to wheat crop residues but to manage crop residues with the help of agricultural machinery, so that the loss caused by fire can be avoided.

The spokesperson said the smoke generated by burning the residue/straw left after harvesting the wheat crop spreads in the environment, which was fatal for the health of common people.

