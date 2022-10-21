'Agrowand' to analyse soil water, air in a blink of eye, says DCRUST research

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 20

The Computer Science and Physics departments of the Deenbandhu Chhoturam University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) collaborated on an innovation that is supposed to be “Farmer’s Friend” in future. The device can provide thoroughly detailed analyses of soil, water and air within milliseconds directly to the farmer. The device can also help farmers to have better yield and better output at a minimum input of manure, fertilizers, pesticides, and other supplements.

The invented device “Agrowand” is the brainchild of students Anshul (Physics), Kashish, and Naveen (Computer Sciences), under the guidance of Professor Dinesh Singh. This technology has been crafted in such a way that the resultant gizmo is perfectly handy and portable.

The device is capable of measuring 12 parameters of soil (such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, carbon, iron, nitrogen, phosphorus, pH, moisture etc.)

Talking about air, levels of various gases and pollutants in the air (such as No2, So2, PM 2.5, PM10) in addition to wind speed, direction, and humidity can also be displayed within seconds with precise results.

This device also provides us with information about the temperatures of plants at various heights and also gives information about the ideal temperature required for the yield/plants.

It also measures 5 parameters of water quality i.e. EC, pH, TDS, carbonates, and chlorine. In addition, the device measures sea level height, atmospheric pressure, the slope of the land, and much more.

It also contains mechanisms to release ultrasonic booms to keep wild animals away from farmers and thus help prevent human-wild conflict.

This device is capable of providing farmers the accurate knowledge of all critical inputs (such as soil, air, and water) and also assessing the quality of output produced at a very affordable price and in minimum time. This device is easily portable, with only 10.5 kg weight, rechargeable with 10 hours backup, and centrally connected too.

Vice-chancellor Professor Rajender Kumar Anayat congratulated the students for their attainment and said other students should also take inspiration from this. This tool can be used by farmers for having better yields and plants, resulting in better financial growth, he said.

The job of the university is to create knowledge and researchers should do research keeping in mind human welfare, he added.