Allotment of milk booths: 10% quota for ex-servicemen

Chandigarh, April 20
The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) and Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (HDDCF) Limited have entered into a pact to grant 10 per cent quota to ex-servicemen in allotment of Vita milk booths in the state.
A memorandum of understanding was signed by Brig Uttam Hukku, Additional Director General, Resettlement Zone West and Anil Kumar, Manager, Marketing, HDDCF, here today.
