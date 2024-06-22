Ambala residents air concern over persistent flooding ahead of rains

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 21

As the monsoon is approaching, the people and politicians have started voicing their concern about the persistent flooding and waterlogging problems of Ambala, recalling the losses caused by the water last year.

The residents are not satisfied with ongoing cleaning of drains and have apprehension that the water may again cause heavy losses and disrupt lives if the smooth flow of water was not ensured.

MS Dhillon, a resident of Sector 10 Ambala City, said, “In the absence of cleaning of drains last year, the residents had suffered heavy losses as water entered the houses and the streets remained flooded for days. The senior officials failed to check the ground reality and rely on the reports being given by the staff. They should check the condition of drains and take appropriate action.”

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, said, “The residents living along the Tangri have suffered heavy losses and the structures of the houses also suffered damages. The government should find some permanent solution.”

Congress leader advocate Rohit Jain said, “Due to poor cleaning of drains, people of Ambala suffered floods last year and still not much attention is being given this year. The ongoing cleaning work is not satisfactory as there is still sludge in the drains. We demand that the drains should be cleaned properly and all guidelines of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, should be implemented so that the city could be saved from floods. In case of any loss of life, legal action should be taken.”

INLD spokesman Onkar Singh said, “The pending storm water project is a concern and it appears the residents may again face the situation of severe waterlogging this year. Last year, the residents had suffered heavy losses but it seems the administration and the government hasn’t learned any lesson.”

Former Home Minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Thursday inspected the drains and the Tangri with Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen, officials of the Irrigation Department, Municipal Council Ambala Sadar, NHAI, Railways, Public Health and Engineering Department and the PWD.

