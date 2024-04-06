Ambala witnesses increase in area under sunflower cultivation

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 5

Despite a not-so-remunerative previous season for sunflower farmers, there has been an increase in the area under sunflower cultivation this year.

As per the Agriculture Department, over 13,600 acres are under sunflower cultivation in Ambala as compared to 10,700 acres last year. The minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds is Rs 6,760 per quintal. Last year, the sunflower farmers had to resort to multiple protests to get a fair price for their produce after the government covered the crop under Bhavantar Bharpai Scheme. Later, repeated rains also damaged a substantial quantity of sunflower seeds.

An official of the Agriculture Department believes since the sunflower is a short-duration crop, it allows the farmers to take an additional crop before sowing paddy, and this was the main reason behind the farmers’ growing interest in the oilseeds.

Manpreet Singh, an oilseed framer, said, “Sunflower allows me to cultivate three crops (paddy, toria and sunflower) while earlier I used to grow only paddy and wheat. After selling my toria oilseed crop, I have sown sunflower on five acres. Last year, the crop was not procured on the MSP and I had suffered a loss of around Rs 45,000. I hope the government will procure the seeds on MSP this year.”

Surjeet Singh, another farmer, said, “I have sown sunflower on five acres and if the weather remains favourable, I am hopeful of harvesting 40-45 quintal sunflower seeds and earning some good margins. Sunflower is a sensitive crop and it is not secured even after harvesting. The government should ensure timely procurement in the grain market so that the farmers don’t face losses due to untimely rains in June. Last year, one of my friends lost several quintals of sunflower seeds after the crop got washed away at the grain market due to rain.”

Rakesh Bains, spokesman, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “The farmers have been showing interest in the oilseeds, including mustard, toria and sunflower, in the region. The government claims it purchases crops on the MSP and it should ensure that the farmers don’t face any losses. Last year, while the MSP was Rs 6,400 a quintal, the crop was sold below the MSP.”

Meanwhile, Dr Jasvinder Saini, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Ambala, said, “The farmers have been showing good interest in oilseed crops in the district. While last year 10,700 acres were under the sunflower cultivation, this year 13,617 acres are under the oilseed crop. Since it is a short-duration variety, after harvesting crops such as toria and potato, farmers grow sunflower and paddy.”

