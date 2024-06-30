Bansi Lal’s grandson stakes claim to legacy

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 29

Defection of Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry to the BJP has triggered a fresh feud over the legacy of the late CM Bansi Lal, with his grandson Anirudh Chaudhry aspiring for Congress ticket from the Tosham Assembly segment.

A cricket administrator-turned-politician, Anirudh, who has served as treasurer of BCCI, told his supporters yesterday that he was aspiring for the ticket. Anirudh is son of Bansi Lal’s elder son Ranbir Mahendra and is yet to make an electoral debut.

He said he was claimant to the ticket from Tosham as well as neighbouring Badhra Assembly segment. “The decision will be taken by the party, but I am prepared to contest from any of the two seats,” he said.

Asked if he would face his aunt Kiran, who was likely to be the BJP candidate from Tosham, he said, “Mazaa aa jayega. If India plays against Scotland, nobody is enthused, but it is exciting when India plays Pakistan,” he said, quickly adding that he should be deemed as India. “I am not afraid of losing, but am confident of my victory,” he said.

On Bansi Lal’s legacy, Anirudh claimed that his father was the successor of his grandfather as per social tradition and the Hindu Succession Act.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hisar