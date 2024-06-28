 Bhiwani ADC inspects drains, sewage plants : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Bhiwani ADC inspects drains, sewage plants

Bhiwani ADC inspects drains, sewage plants

After public protest, issues directives to officials for cleaning and maintenance of choked drains

Bhiwani ADC inspects drains, sewage plants

Bhiwani ADC Harshit Kumar inspects various drainage sites in Bhiwani town on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, June 27

After a number of dharnas and protest demonstrations by residents of various localities in Bhiwani town regarding their problems of sewage blockage, choked drainage, etc, the Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Municipal Commissioner Harshit Kumar took stock of the grievances of people by visiting various localities of the town today.

The ADC was accompanied by the officials of the Public Health Engineering, Municipal Council and the Power officials during spot visit in the town. Kumar inspected the drains and sewage treatment plants (STPs) located at the Chidiya Ghar road, Sabzi Mandi Rohtak road, Bauri Gate, Dhana road, Hanuman Dhani, Mehtab Chowk, Krishna Colony Civil Hospital and Sector 13. Municipal Councillor Bhawani Pratap Singh accompanied the ADC.

Bhiwani ADC Harshit Kumar inspects sewage treatment plant site in Bhiwani town on Thursday. Tribune photo

During the inspection, the ADC found some spots on the stormwater drainage that needed to be cleansed, which were resulting in blockage of the flow of water apparently.

The ADC directed the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Municipal Council officials to ensure that drainage systems must be cleaned before the onset of monsoon to prevent waterlogging.

He also issued directions to the officials of the PHED, Municipal Council and Power officials to work in coordination, so that the STPs remain operational. The ADC said the power officials should ensure that there is smooth supply of the electricity at the STPs and also directed them to repair all the wirings and electricity poles which are meant to supply electricity to the STPs to avoid any disturbance due to some technical snag.

Kumar was upset with the poor condition of the drainage system behind the Sabzi Mandi. The drain was completely choked with garbage. He directed the secretary of the market committee to take necessary steps to clean the drains. He said the Municipal Council officials should also repair the leakage in the sewage line in Sector 13 with immediate effect.

The MC members Sandeep Yadav, PHED Executive Officer Sunil Ranga, Municipal Council Executive Officer Jaswant Singh, DHBVN (Power Utility) SDO Suraj Prakash, Ripudaman, Municipal Engineer Surender Sangwan, Junior Engineer Abid Hussain and other officials accompanied him during the inspection.

Notably, there has been an acute problem of sewerage leakage, storm water outlets which have also resulted in supply of sewage mixed water in many localities due to leakage. Residents have raised their demand with the local authorities and the local BJP MLA.

#Bhiwani


