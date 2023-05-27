Bihar’s Tushar real 44th rank-holder

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 26

Putting the ongoing row over the 44th rank in the recently declared results of the civil services exams to rest, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has clarified that Tushar Kumar of Bihar is the genuine candidate while Tushar of Rewari city in Haryana could not even qualify the prelims.

To face the music for fraud Commission mulls action against Haryana youth for fraud

Left house on Thursday saying he was off to Delhi UPSC office

Family members say he hasn’t returned, phone switched off

The UPSC has maintained that it is contemplating criminal as well as disciplinary action against Tushar of Rewari and Aysha Makrani of Madhya Pradesh for fraudulently claiming to have cracked the civil services examination. They allegedly forged documents to buttress their claim. The UPSC had declared the results on May 23. Congratulatory messages started pouring in for Rewari’s Tushar and people started gathering at his house as soon as he claimed to have been selected by getting the 44th rank. Mediapersons too reached his house to interview him as he came from a humble background. Tushar’s parents had died a few years ago.

The row erupted when Tushar of Bihar filed a written complaint with the SP, Bhabhua (Kaimur), against the Rewari candidate on May 25 demanding action against him. He alleged that the Rewari candidate’s e-summon letter for personality test was fake. The complainant sought a probe into the matter and action against the guilty. Interestingly, the roll number on the e-summon letter presented by Rewari’s Tushar before the media was the same as allotted to the Bihar candidate.

“Tushar of Rewari had applied for the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2022. He was allotted roll number 2208860. He appeared for the prelims and scored minus 22.89 marks in the general studies (paper 1) and 44.73 marks in the general studies (paper II). As per the rules, he was required to score at least 66 marks in paper II. Thus, Tushar failed at the stage of the preliminary exams itself,” the UPSC stated, adding that Tushar of Bihar, bearing roll number 1521306, was the genuine candidate, who bagged the 44th rank.

Sources said the Rewari candidate, on getting information about a police complaint against him in Bihar, went out of his house on Thursday by telling his family members that he was going to the UPSC office in Delhi to get a clarification regarding the row.

His family members claimed Tushar had not yet returned. His phone was switched off.