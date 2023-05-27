 Bihar’s Tushar real 44th rank-holder : The Tribune India

Bihar’s Tushar real 44th rank-holder

UPSC says his Rewari namesake didn’t even qualify prelims

Bihar’s Tushar real 44th rank-holder

Bihar’s Tushar and Rewari’s Tushar



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 26

Putting the ongoing row over the 44th rank in the recently declared results of the civil services exams to rest, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has clarified that Tushar Kumar of Bihar is the genuine candidate while Tushar of Rewari city in Haryana could not even qualify the prelims.

To face the music for fraud

  • Commission mulls action against Haryana youth for fraud
  • Left house on Thursday saying he was off to Delhi UPSC office
  • Family members say he hasn’t returned, phone switched off

The UPSC has maintained that it is contemplating criminal as well as disciplinary action against Tushar of Rewari and Aysha Makrani of Madhya Pradesh for fraudulently claiming to have cracked the civil services examination. They allegedly forged documents to buttress their claim. The UPSC had declared the results on May 23. Congratulatory messages started pouring in for Rewari’s Tushar and people started gathering at his house as soon as he claimed to have been selected by getting the 44th rank. Mediapersons too reached his house to interview him as he came from a humble background. Tushar’s parents had died a few years ago.

The row erupted when Tushar of Bihar filed a written complaint with the SP, Bhabhua (Kaimur), against the Rewari candidate on May 25 demanding action against him. He alleged that the Rewari candidate’s e-summon letter for personality test was fake. The complainant sought a probe into the matter and action against the guilty. Interestingly, the roll number on the e-summon letter presented by Rewari’s Tushar before the media was the same as allotted to the Bihar candidate.

“Tushar of Rewari had applied for the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2022. He was allotted roll number 2208860. He appeared for the prelims and scored minus 22.89 marks in the general studies (paper 1) and 44.73 marks in the general studies (paper II). As per the rules, he was required to score at least 66 marks in paper II. Thus, Tushar failed at the stage of the preliminary exams itself,” the UPSC stated, adding that Tushar of Bihar, bearing roll number 1521306, was the genuine candidate, who bagged the 44th rank.

Sources said the Rewari candidate, on getting information about a police complaint against him in Bihar, went out of his house on Thursday by telling his family members that he was going to the UPSC office in Delhi to get a clarification regarding the row.

His family members claimed Tushar had not yet returned. His phone was switched off.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Nation

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

3
Diaspora

Sikh man in Australia fined $57,000 for underpaying Indian student

4
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

5
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

6
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

8
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

9
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

10
Nation

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘No rights violated’: SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu

'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu

PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...

Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Austin arrives next week, tech on table

Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June

LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines

LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines

Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely

Low monsoon rain in Punjab, Haryana likely


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30