 BJP felicitation event marred by clash, protest

  • Haryana
  • BJP felicitation event marred by clash, protest

BJP felicitation event marred by clash, protest

Scuffle broke out between women activists, cops | Wanted to submit memo to CM, Pradhan

BJP felicitation event marred by clash, protest

Members of the AIDWA submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the BJP’s state headquarters. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 23

The felicitation ceremony of the BJP’s Haryana election incharges and newly elected MPs organised here on Sunday today was marred by a clash and a protest. Besides, despite being prohibited, school buses were used for the event.

Activists of the All-India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) clashed with women police personnel on being stopped to enter the BJP’s state headquarters here, where the felicitation ceremony and a party meeting were organised.

A video grab of a clash between the activists and cops. Tribune photo

The AIDWA activists wanted to submit a memorandum to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take action against former Sports Minister Sandeep Singh in connection with alleged sexual assault on a junior woman coach.

As the police tried to stop the women activists from entering the office, a scuffle broke out. Thereafter, the woman activists started raising slogans.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the Chief Minister met the delegation and accepted the memorandum. Saini assured the activists of swift action on their demands.

School buses bearing BJP stickers used to ferry party workers are parked at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune photo

“A delegation of the AIDWA, led by its national vice-president Subhashini Ali Sehgal, Bhim awardee and vice-president Jagmati Sangwan, state president Savita and state general secretary Usha Saroha, went to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Union minister. However, they were stopped by the police, who misbehaved and manhandled them,” the AIDWA said in a press statement on Sunday. The association has condemned the “use of force” on the woman activists. However, some woman activists were seen hitting women police personnel in a video grab of the incident.

Meanwhile, school buses were used to ferry BJP workers for the felicitation ceremony despite their use for political events have been prohibited by the state government. It had submitted the same before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A number of school buses bearing BJP stickers were seen ferrying workers to the party’s state headquarters. Many school buses were parked on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex situated opposite the party office.

The Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association, Haryana, which had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the use of school buses for political events took exception to the violation of the ban.

“It is a violation of the orders issued by the Haryana Government, a copy of which was submitted to the High Court in response to our petition. The High Court should take cognisance of the matter,” said Kulbhushan Sharma, president of the federation, while talking to The Tribune.He said the use of school buses despite the ban orders also indicated negligence of district administrative officials.

“We may also file a fresh petition before the High Court in this regard as the violation of government orders also amounts to contempt of the court,” he added.

Rohtak DC Ajay Kumar said he was not aware of the use of school buses for the BJP event.Arvind Saini, incharge of the state BJP media affairs, also said the use of school buses for the event was not in his knowledge. “I do not know about this. I was inside the pandal,” he added.

Villagers stop convoy of Union Minister

  • Residents of Kharawar village stopped the convoy of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan when he was going to attend the felicitation ceremony at the BJP state headquarters in Rohtak.
  • The villagers complained of water shortage and erratic supply to the village. The minister assured them of getting their concerns addressed.

School buses deployed to ferry workers

  • School buses were used to ferry BJP workers for the felicitation ceremony despite their use for political events have been prohibited by the state government. It had submitted the same before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
  • A number of school buses bearing BJP stickers were seen ferrying workers to the party’s state headquarters. Many school buses were parked on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex situated opposite the party office.

