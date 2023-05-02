BJP’s Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi gets engaged to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 2

BJP MLA from Adampur Bhavya Bishnoi on Tuesday got engaged to Rajasthan-based IAS officer Pari Bishnoi at Mukam village in Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

Bhavya is son of former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandson of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal.

Mukam village is famous for sacred site of Mukam Mukti Dham temple of Bishnoi community and is located on Bikaner-Jodhpur State Highway 20. The members of the Bishnoi family, including Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi, mother Renuka, grandmother Jasma Devi, uncle Chander Mohan who is former deputy chief minister and Fatehabad MLA Dura Ram were among those present at the function.

The Bishnoi family had announced the plans of marriage of Bhavya Bishnoi with Pari Bishnoi, a Sikkim-cadre IAS officer, in March this year.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, in a video post on Facebook in March had announced that the engagement ceremony will be held in May.

Kuldeep’s younger son Chaitanya Bishnoi had also got engaged to Srishti Arora. Kuldeep said the marriage of both sons is scheduled to be held later this year.

Bhavya got elected the MLA on BJP ticket from his family pocket borough of Adampur last year when his father Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from assembly after defecting to the BJP from Congress. In 2019, Kuldeep had won the Adampur seat as Congress candidate.

