BSc student ends life at Sohna

Gurugram, June 23

A BSc student allegedly died by suicide after getting upset with his friends on Saturday in Gurugram district.

It is learnt that the student was living in a paying guest accommodation located on the Damdama Road in Sohna for the past couple of years. Before taking the extreme step, the student made a video call to his friend, in which he was crying and showed the noose hanging from the fan.

When the police reached the spot after getting information, the student had already died and the body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The police took the body into custody and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem, after which it was handed over to his family.

The police have recovered a suicide note, in which he had accused four of his friends of putting pressure on him to give them money.

As per the preliminary investigations, the deceased youth has been identified as Vijendra Singh (21), a resident of Ganduri village in Mewat region. He was pursuing a BSc degree in microbiology at GD Goenka University, Sohna.

In the suicide note and video call to his friend, he accused Tinku, Dharma, Yogesh Khatana from Ganduri and Sonu from Nagina of pressuring him for money, which had sent him into depression.

The deceased student’s father has accused the four students of instigating him to die by suicide. Based on the father’s statement, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the deceased youth’s friends.

