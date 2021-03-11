Business opportunity for Haryanvis in Dubai

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 21

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said that he has received a message from Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, a member of the UAE royal family, that if anyone from Haryana wants to do business in Dubai, he would be welcomed and all possible help would be provided to him. The minister said that he would soon put up the proposal in front of the government.

Kabir, a representative of Sheikh Majid, had reached Ambala Cantonment to meet the Home Minister during his Janta Darbar.

Vij said, “I had gone to the global investors growth summit held in Dubai. There I spoke of building good business relations with Haryana. Today, the Sheikh’s representative has brought a message that the Sheikh is also ready to have a good business relationship with us. He has said that if any person from Haryana wants to do business in Dubai, his organisation Majestic Investment will provide assistance and facilities for it.”

“I will put up this proposal in front of my government and officials soon,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, during the darbar, expressing concern over rising complaints from Palwal, the Home Minister directed his staff to send a DO (demi official) letter to DGP Haryana to send a special team to Palwal and investigate the reason behind the rising number

of complaints.

The minister issued directions to send a Sub-Inspector posted at CIA-2 unit of Karnal police to Police Lines after a woman from Karnal alleged that the investigating officer had threatened her for raising her grievances in the Janta Darbar on May 7 and didn’t take action on the complaint.