Celebrations erupt in Thanesar as Subhash Sudha becomes minister

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, March 19
Celebrations erupted in Thanesar Assembly constituency as soon as local MLA Subhash Sudha took oath as the Minister of State (independent charge) in the first Cabinet expansion of the newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led government.
The two-time MLA is considered to be close to the CM, as well as former CM Khattar. BJP workers gathered at his residence in Sector 7, distributed sweets and raised slogans in Sudha, CM Saini and former CM Khattar’s support.
As the government has been promoting Kurukshetra as a major tourist destination, several ‘tirthas’ fell under his Assembly constituency. With his elevation, the projects are expected to get a boost.
Sudha said, “We have brought several projects for Thanesar over 10 years, and we will further develop the constituency at a rapid pace. We will work tirelessly and ensure that the BJP wins all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.” Sudha is a strong Punjabi face in the region.
