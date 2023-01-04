Charges don't mean minister Sandeep Singh guilty, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said action against Minister Sandeep Singh would be taken once the police report was received.

Talking to reporters in Rajasthan’s Sirohi today, he said, “A woman athlete has levelled allegations against Sandeep. A person doesn’t become guilty merely because of the allegations levelled against him. The probe is on. The Chandigarh Police are probing the allegations. The Haryana Police are also looking into the case. Once the report comes, further action will be taken.”

He added the minister had been removed from the Sports Department to ensure a fair probe. The CM had gone to attend Brahma Kumaris’ function at Sirohi.

