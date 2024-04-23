CM Nayab Singh Saini’s wife goes door to door in Karnal, seeks support for him, ML Khattar

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 22

Even as the opposition parties are yet to announce the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly by-election, the BJP leaders and workers are working hard to ensure the victory of their candidates.

In this series, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini went from door to door on Monday to seek support for him, who had been fielded from Karnal Assembly seat. She is also seeking vote for former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha seat from Karnal.

Highlighting the progress made by the BJP government in Haryana and the country, she urged the voters to cast their votes in favour of her husband Saini and former CM Khattar.

On Monday, she participated in different programmes and urged people to strengthen the hands of PM Modi by electing Khattar. She also urged the people to vote for her husband and elect him a the MLA. She highlighted the works done by PM Modi and former CM Khattar for the growth of the country and Haryana.

“Inclusive development of Haryana and the country is the vision of the BJP. People have already witnessed the growth in the past 10 years. Its pace of development will continue in the future also,” she asserted.

During her speech, she focused on women voters by highlighting the works done by Modi and Khattar for the welfare of women. “During the last 10 years, the BJP has taken several steps to make women self-reliant and empowered,” she asserted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnal #Lok Sabha