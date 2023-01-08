College employees asked to tell date of marriage

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 7

Employees working at government colleges will now have to tell their date of marriage for office records. Their salary bill for January will not be prepared on the HRMS portal if they fail to do so within the deadline.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed principals of all government colleges across the state to ensure the updation of their employees’ marital status (date of marriage, if married), date of joining and the category under which they were recruited. A communication in this respect was sent to the principals from the office of the DHE on Wednesday. The principals have been asked to update the information on the HRMS portal this month.

Raising eyebrows on being asked the date of marriage from the college employees, the Haryana Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA) said the DHE must disclose the reason behind the move so that everyone could know about it.

“It is for the first time when employees of the government colleges have been asked to tell their date of marriage. Earlier, only marital status was asked. We do not know what is the purpose behind it? Moreover, despite being most important, a large number of cases pertaining to employees’ pay scale, promotion etc have been lying unredressed at the state headquarters since a long time, but no one is paying any heed towards it,” said Dr Amit Chaudhary, president, HGCTA.

Rajeev Rattan, Director General, Higher Education, said the column of date of marriage had been added to the pro forma for the information about the employees on the HRMS portal, but he did not divulge the purpose for it.

