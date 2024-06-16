Cow vigilante shot at, tension grips Mewat ahead of Bakr-Eid

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 14

Tension has gripped Mewat region ahead of Bakr-Eid, that falls on Monday, as a cow vigilante, Sonu, was shot at by cattle smugglers on Mumbai-Delhi Expressway.

The clash between vigilantes and the three smugglers happened near Ferozepur Jhirka area of Nuh. The smugglers, trying to flee with cows, were being chased by vigilantes headed by Sonu.

The police, who were informed by the vigilantes, had also erected a ‘naka’. When the trio tried to flee leaving their vehicle behind, Sonu grabbed one of them who shot him in the abdomen. Sonu is critical and battling for life at Medanta hospital and is yet to give a statement to the police.

The police have announced the arrest of a smuggler, Kalu, while sources claim two others have also been detained.

All three accused, hailing from Jaipur, belonged to Bagri community and investigation revealed that they were cattle “mules” who had been contracted to smuggle cattle to UP. After the Nasir Junaid murder in 2023 and Nuh riots, the cattle smugglers of the region — conventionally Meo Muslims — have stopped entering Nuh fearing clashes with vigilantes and police.

They have now hired poor Hindus as “mules” to collect and deliver smuggled cows. The smugglers bank on the fact that even if the Hindu “mules” are caught, they will not be suspected of cow smuggling and slaughter.

“We have nabbed a smuggler and the victim, Sonu, is still critical. The police got a call from the vigilantes and we reached the spot. We nabbed Kalu from the spot,” said Radhey Shyam, incharge of anti-cattle smuggling squad, Nuh.

The incident has caused uproar amongst right-wing outfits and ‘gau-rakshaks’. To maintain law and order, security has been stepped up in Nuh area.

“We have beefed up security. Extra force will be deployed during Bakr-Eid. The situation is peaceful,” said Nuh SP Narendra Bijarniya.

