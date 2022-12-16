Diarrhoea scare in Gurugram housing society

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 15

Several residents have suffered from diarrhoea due to alleged water contamination in Emaar Palm Gardens society in Sector 83 here. The society meets its need by water tankers provided by the realtor.

SEVEN SOCIETIES AFFECTED As many as 7 housing societies, with around 10,000 residents are still dependent on water tankers. Although GMDA started laying pipeline for these societies, the project has been obstructed by an already laid gas pipeline. GMDA has shot a letter to GAIL seeking permission to cross their pipeline.

A Health Department team, which is investigating the matter, has confirmed that 80 persons, out of all the persons who appeared before the team, have taken ill. But the society residents claimed that around 200 people have got diarrhoea.

The team also took two water samples — one from the inlet and other from the outlet — and these have been sent for further investigation. The Resident welfare association has advised all residents to use bottled water till investigation is on.

As per reports, the residents of the society have been falling ill since Wednesday morning. Many of them approached private hospitals and doctors for the treatment. Harish Yadav, a resident of the society, said “Suddenly many people were taken ill, which left us alarmed. The worst affected were children and senior citizens. We informed all the authorities concerned. Residents have been asked to take necessary precautions. The Health Department team will revisit on Saturday.”

Although the society is under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation of Manesar and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the inspection of the site was carried out by the Health Department.

Many residents in the society on condition of anonymity alleged that they were being provided untreated underground water from nearby villages. No official statement has been issued by the builder so far.

