Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

Faridabad, March 12
A 40-year-old doctor on duty in the Emergency Ward of the Civil Hospital here was assaulted by attendants of a patient at around 3 am on Sunday morning.
The doctor, identified as Dr Ram Niwas, suffered injuries and has lodged a complaint with the police.
#BreakingNews #TrendingNow Attendants of a patient attack a doc in civil hospital #Faridabad . #VIDEO goe #viralvideo #cctvfootage #CCTV @FBDPolice #Haryana #Doctors #patients pic.twitter.com/UlNOTFlZue— Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) March 12, 2023
The incident took place after a patient was brought to the hospital with head injuries. As the doctor was attending to another patient, he could not immediately attend the said patient, which infuriated the attendants and they started beating him. The accused fled after the incident.
The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital.
The CMO and the PMO who reached the hospital said a complaint has been lodged with the police.
Police said a probe has been launched and the accused will be arrested shortly.
According to doctors at the Civil Hospital only one security guard was on duty at the time of the incident.
“There should be more security guards and medical officers in the night shift. Due to shortage of staff, frequent incidents of manhandling of doctors are occurring,” said the doctors.
