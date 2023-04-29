Doctor's fake interview on website, FIR lodged

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 28

A medical website allegedly used a statement wrongly attributed to Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman of Medanta Hospital here, to promote a medicine for hypertension. The hospital management moved the police and alleged that a fake interview of Dr Trehan was published on a website to promote a drug called ‘Cardiotone’ as a cure for hypertension. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cybercrime (East) police station.

According to the complaint filed by Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Vidya Chandrasekaran on behalf of Medanta Hospital, a fake interview of Dr Naresh Trehan, MD and Chairman, Medanta Hospital, has been posted on a website. In this interview, a medicine is being promoted as a cure for hypertension, using Dr Trehan’s name.

“As per our information, this medicine has not been approved by any government regulatory authority. In this way, unregistered medicine is being promoted through this website by showing the photo of Dr Naresh Trehan. The interview has been posted on this website with Dr Naresh Trehan’s photo and statement, while Dr Trehan has never given any such interview. It has been done to cheat the public to earn profits. Also, people’s lives are being put in danger by promoting unapproved medicines,” Dr Chandrasekaran said in his complaint.