Double whammy for Haryana farmers, says Randeep Surjewala; seeks relief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala today demanded an immediate special girdawari of crops damaged due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm in Haryana. He also sought compensation at the rate of Rs 30,000 per acre to the affected farmers.

In a press statement, Surjewala said wheat, potato, mustard, vegetables and other crops had been severely damaged due to rain and hailstorm in Ambala and Yamunanagar districts, and the adjoining areas. Many months of hard work of farmers had been washed away, he said.

Surjewala said farmers, who were facing the double whammy of inflation and wrong policies, had reached the verge of ruin. —

