Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car

Gurugram, June 12

In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old corporate employee in Gurugram got drunk and virtually handed over his Honda City car, laptop, cash and mobile phone to a stranger and took a metro home.

The victim reportedly offered a lift to a stranger who joined him for drinks, and when he reached the destination he forgot it was his car and stepped out. It was almost a day later that he realised his mistake and rushed to the police. The police found the car with all his belongings in Sector 47 today. The incident led to a major uproar and a meme fest on social media.

A case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC. “The entire episode looks suspicious. We have recovered all articles mentioned by him, including the cash, but are still investigating to verify the details,” said a policepolice spokesperson.