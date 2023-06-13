Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car

Gurugram, June 12
In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old corporate employee in Gurugram got drunk and virtually handed over his Honda City car, laptop, cash and mobile phone to a stranger and took a metro home.
The victim reportedly offered a lift to a stranger who joined him for drinks, and when he reached the destination he forgot it was his car and stepped out. It was almost a day later that he realised his mistake and rushed to the police. The police found the car with all his belongings in Sector 47 today. The incident led to a major uproar and a meme fest on social media.
A case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC. “The entire episode looks suspicious. We have recovered all articles mentioned by him, including the cash, but are still investigating to verify the details,” said a policepolice spokesperson.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline