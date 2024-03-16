Education Department to provide virtual education

Panipat, March 15
The Education Department is going to start virtual education for students in the state for the new 2024-25 session.
The Director, Education Department, Haryana, has sought details of expert teachers from all districts, who will take online classes for students of Class IX to XII to clear their doubts and help them in studies. Apart from e-education through tablets, the Education Department is would come up with a plan to give special coaching to students from Class I to XII on the lines of the private coaching institutes from the 2024-25 session.
