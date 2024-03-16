Education Department to provide virtual education

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 15

The Education Department is going to start virtual education for students in the state for the new 2024-25 session.

The Director, Education Department, Haryana, has sought details of expert teachers from all districts, who will take online classes for students of Class IX to XII to clear their doubts and help them in studies. Apart from e-education through tablets, the Education Department is would come up with a plan to give special coaching to students from Class I to XII on the lines of the private coaching institutes from the 2024-25 session.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat