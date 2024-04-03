Employees’ efficiency to be improved: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, April 2
Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has said the functioning and efficiency of the employees will be improved to ensure timely completion of governmental tasks. He also instructed to maintain complete cleanliness in the offices.
He was assessing the employees’ performance after conducting a surprise inspection at the Haryana Civil Secretariat today. He said the employees should maintain complete cleanliness in their offices. He said if they need any kind of infrastructure, then immediately bring it to the notice of their senior officers so that its availability can be ensured.
The Chief Secretary examined the employees’ working system in the secretariat and gave suggestions for improvement. He said the employees must arrive at the office on time, should not be negligent in their work and should perform their work with full responsibility and accountability. Any instances of negligence will result in disciplinary action. Additionally, he welcomed suggestions from employees to improve the functioning.
He said the Mission Karmayogi programme was being implemented in the state to inspire and educate employees about working with ethics and principles. Over 3,00,000 employees are set to undergo training aimed at fostering impartial and transparent work practices. This training is expected to significantly enhance the employees’ work style.
