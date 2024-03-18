Environmental awareness event at KU

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 17

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva announced that the university would organise an awareness-cum-exhibition programme on ‘Mission LiFE’ on Monday. A marathon race would be held as part of the programme.

The VC said that the campaign was important to spread environmental consciousness. He said that the camping was being organised under the aegis of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India and KU in collaboration with Environmental Information Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He said the PM presented the ‘Mission LiFE’ programme to the world at the UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow, also known as COP26. Its objective was to inspire individuals and communities to adopt a lifestyle that was in harmony with nature and did not harm it. The programme’s goal was to transform the vision of life into a measurable impact, said Sachdeva.

During the exhibition, competitions such as on-the-spot face painting, slogan writing and poster-making would be organised to showcase their vision for an eco-conscious lifestyle.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Kurukshetra University