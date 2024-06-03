Facilities reviewed at Karnal hospital

Karnal, June 2
Director General Health Services (DGHS), Dr Randeep Singh Poonia, inspected the District Civil Hospital and reviewed the facilities being extended to patients, both indoors and outdoors. He also inspected the trauma centre to check the health facilities.
Poonia found some files of patients to be incomplete, and directed the doctors and the staff on duty to rectify those and not to repeat such negligence in future.
He was satisfied with the cleanliness of the premises, and the biometric attendance was in place as well. He checked the availability of medicines and expressed his satisfaction about the stock.
He directed principal medical officer (PMO) and resident medical officer (RMO) to ensure complete documentation of information regarding the patients. They were also asked to assess the work of the dieticians and reorganise the diet chart of the dissatisfied patients. He appreciated matron Sukhwinder Kaur for mainataining cleanliness and directed Civil Surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar to issue an appreciation certificate to her.
Poonia also directed Kumar to explore the possibilities of Diploma National Board seats to be started in the Civil Hospital. He also lauded the efforts of the surgeon for the smooth functioning of different health programmes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...