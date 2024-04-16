Faridabad, Ballabhgarh regional offices of HSPCB face staff crunch

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 15

The Regional offices of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) here are facing staff crunch. It has affected the monitoring and implementation of pollution norms, it is reported.

In the two regional offices of the HSPCB in Faridabad and Ballabhgarh, two posts of SDOs are filled against the total sanctioned posts of eight, said sources. At the moment, there is only one SDO who is working and his counterpart has been deputed as the Master Trainer (KaramYogi) in a capacity building programme launched by the Union Government. The post of Regional Officer (RO) in Ballabhgarh is also held on an additional basis by the RO of Palwal. “The scope and burden of the work in the field has increased manifold, especially due the GRAP measures undertaken on the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the directions of the NGT against violations. The HSPCB is facing difficulty in carrying out checking and supervision work in the field,” said the sources in the department.

The department also lacks facility of laboratories said the officials. “With only four laboratories functional in the state in Faridabad, Gurugram, Panchkula and Hisar, the department has problems testing samples,” said an official on condition of anonymity. He said at least one laboratory was required for two districts, but there was no laboratory for 18 districts in the state. Though a new laboratory has been approved at Panipat, it is yet to become functional, he added.

“While Faridabad, which has grown over the years and figures as one of the most polluted cities in the region and the country, the shortage of infrastructure, including the staff, has been a cause for concern,” says Narender Sirohi, a resident, who lodged several complaints about poor measures being undertaken to curb the menace of illegal dyeing units. Sandeep Singh, RO, Faridabad, said efforts were on and measures were being taken to keep check on pollution norms.

Meanwhile, with the AQI of 239, the city had the poorest air quality in the NCR today. It was the highest in the NCR according to Sameer, the official app of the CPCB. It has been over 200 for the past week. Dust, construction works, traffic, burning of garbage and low wind speed have been cited as major factors.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution