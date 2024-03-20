Faridabad MC operationalises two waste segregation, processing plants

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 19

The Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has operationalised two waste segregation and processing plants with a capacity of 400 tonnes daily. This marks the first development of such a facility following the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on dumping the city’s waste at the traditional filling site in Bandhwari village.

Four trommel machines have been installed at two sites established by the MCF in the district. Each machine reportedly processes around 100 tonnes daily, totalling four machines at stations in Mujheri and Pratapgarh villages. These plants were recently set up on government land at a cost of over Rs 2 crore.

“The civic authorities are in the process of increasing the daily waste segregation capacity to at least 800 tonnes daily, and a search for other suitable locations is underway,” said an official. A trommel machine, also known as a Rotary screen, is a mechanical screening device used to separate materials such as cloth, plastic and construction material from waste. Opposition and protests by residents, along with the permissions required from various departments, including forest and environment, were among the factors that have hindered the process. Despite these challenges, the department claims to be actively working to find a long-term solution to the issue. The city generates over 850 tonnes of civic waste daily.

Although the MCF identified five locations for setting up waste processing centres, strong opposition from locals forced the authorities to abandon plans for spots in Pali, Riwazpur, and Sector 74 last year.

The decision to establish processing stations followed the NGT’s ban on waste dumping at Bandhwari village on the Faridabad-Gurugram highway in 2022. The plan to establish a waste-to-energy plant there also failed to materialise due to poor execution of the waste disposal plan. Both Faridabad and Gurugram had been dumping waste there for several years.

Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, MCF, reported that four trommel machines have successfully commenced segregating and processing waste. The treated or segregated waste is being utilised for purposes such as manure, cement material and recycling in the industry. Additionally, 14 such machines were operational at Bandhwari to treat legacy waste, he added.

