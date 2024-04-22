Farmer ‘beaten’ to death in Sonepat

Sonepat, April 21
A 50-year-old farmer was beaten to death in the fields of Sisana-2 village in Kharkhoda area of the district on Sunday. The police and an FSL team reached the spot and registered a case.
The deceased was identified as Randhir of Sisana-2 village. In his police complaint, Ramkishan, brother of the victim, said Randhir was unmarried and used to live in a room in the fields. “When I came to the fields on Sunday morning, I found Randhir’s body lying in a pool of blood,” he said.
He said he immediately informed the police.
There were injury marks on Randhir’s head, hands and legs. He said bloodstains were also found near Randhir’s room. He alleged that his brother had been killed by one Randhir — son of Jile Singh of the village — and his accomplices.
The police are conducting an investigation after registering a case against Randhir, his two sons (Sonu and Sumit), wife Darshna and brother Narender under Sections 148, 149 and 302 of the IPC.
