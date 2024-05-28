 Fearing foul play, Congress workers guard strongrooms : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Fearing foul play, Congress workers guard strongrooms

Fearing foul play, Congress workers guard strongrooms

Fearing foul play, Congress workers guard strongrooms

Congress workers stand outside a strongroom in Rohtak where the EVMs have been kept. Tribune photo



Rohtak, May 27

In an initiative to ensure that there is no foul play with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) between the polling process and counting of votes, Congress workers are guarding the strongrooms, where the EVMs have been kept.

The workers are keeping a close watch over the live CCTV footage of the EVM strongrooms through an LED screen installed outside the rooms.

“We are working in shifts to keep a round-the-clock vigil. Another team will arrive after our duty is over. We had come when the EVMs were brought here soon after the completion of the polling process on May 25. We will stay here till the counting of votes begins on June 4,” says Anil, a party worker.

Anil and other party workers, Sumit and Abhishek, are putting up in a tent outside a strongroom at MKJK College in Rohtak, where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept. Interestingly, many youths deployed at the strongrooms in Rohtak are from Sanghi, the native village of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak by a slim margin. There were doubts and allegations of tampering with the EVMs during the last elections, so this time we want to be absolutely sure that there is no foul play,” said Anil.

The district administration has made arrangements of drinking water, mattresses, tent and coolers, etc here.

District Magistrate Ajay Kumar said adequate police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed at the strongrooms to ensure the security of the ballot units, control units and VVPATs of all four Assembly segments in Rohtak. “Duty Magistrates have also been deployed at the strongrooms in three shifts till June 4,” said Kumar.

Faridabad: The Congress candidate from Faridabad, Mahender Pratap Singh, has also deployed party workers outside the nine strongrooms set up in Faridabad and Palwal districts to ensure that there is no chance of any irregularity or tampering with the machines.

“Though two to three-layer security has been provided by the district election authorities, we have stationed three to four youths at each strongroom to keep a close watch,” said Rahul Vijay Pratap, a family member of the Congress candidate. He said the party could not leave this responsibility only on the official security as the rival candidate was from the ruling party.

Karnal: Two strongrooms have been established at SD Senior Secondary School and DAV Senior Secondary School here where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used for polling in five Assembly segments of the Karnal Lok Sabha elections as well as Assembly bypoll have been kept along with the control units and relevant documents. There is a three-tier security arrangement for the EVMs, comprising the paramilitary forces, Haryana Armed Police and Haryana Police.

Panipat: The party workers are also putting up in a tent in front of an EVM strongroom at Arya College. The EVMs of four Assembly segments – Panipat (urban), Panipat (rural), Israna and Samalkha - have been kept at Arya PG College and Arya Girls College. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
India

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

4
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

5
Haryana

In parched Faridabad, residents block road over drinking water

6
India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets extension; to hit seniority line

7
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

8
Haryana

Haryana LoP Bhupinder Hooda gets feedback from MLAs

9
Chandigarh

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

10
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Kejriwal moves SC for extension of bail by 7 days

Kejriwal moves SC for extension of bail by 7 days

No govt job for kin of terrorists, stone-throwers in J&K: Shah

No govt job for kin of terrorists, stone-throwers in J&K: Shah

Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court

Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court

RS MP Maliwal alleges threat to life

Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31

Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31

apologises to his parents, grandfather gowda


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Tewari

Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna