FIR filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for assault

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 8

YouTuber Elvis Yadav has found himself embroiled in a new controversy once again after he allegedly assaulted a Delhi-based content creator in a shop at a shopping mall in the Sector 53 area.

The video of assault has gone viral on social media. An FIR was registered against the YouTuber and his friends at the Sector 53 police station on Friday.

In his complaint, Sagar Thakur, alias Maxtern, said, “Over the last few months, fan pages of Elvish have been spreading hate against me that has made me distressed, due to which I had to consult an NGO for counselling. Elvish had asked me to meet him. I thought he wanted to have a discussion. However, he came to the store at 12:30 am on Friday with his 8-10 friends, who were drunk, and they started abusing and beating me.” He further said, “Elvish even tried to break my spine to make me physically disabled. Before leaving, he threatened me to kill me while I was almost unconscious.”

