Flood fears loom large over Sirsa villagers

Sirsa, June 14

Ahead of the monsoon season, weak embankments of the Ghaggar have raised concerns among people of villages located along the river in Sirsa district. Last year, the flooding of the river had caused widespread devastation, submerging crops, homes and hamlets.

Musahib Wala villagers strengthen Ghaggar banks to protect their village from floodwaters in 2023. File photo

The embankments are riddled with rat holes and the issue of erosion remains unaddressed, increasing the risk of floods during the rains. Residents of these villages are fearful, particularly because over 550 pipes installed for irrigation by farmers along the river further increases the risk of flood.

The district authorities say they have started preparations for flood control. Deputy Commissioner RK Singh convened a review meeting on Wednesday with relevant departments to assess flood preparedness. The departments concerned were instructed to begin preparations and update necessary equipment, resources and data under the district disaster management plan.

Villagers, however, are wary. Tirath Singh of Nejadela village, recalls the devastating floods of 2023 when the Ghaggar was in spate. His land was submerged under water for two months and a labourer had died due to drowning.

2023 floods fresh in memory A 200-foot breach in the embankments had caused a huge flood in 2023. Villagers had filled the breach themselves and saved the village. However, that area still remains weak. The administration couldn’t do much then. This year too, even after the DC visited last month, no work has started. — Gunjan Mehta, Sarpanch, Musahib Wala

The local administration had permitted farmers to install river water extraction pipes, but neglected the work to reinforce the weakened embankments. Tirath said officials were yet to visit their village to inspect the river.

Gunjan Mehta, Sarpanch of Musahib Wala village, said during the last year’s flood, 200 to 250 acres of their village was submerged under water. She said, “The flood water was as high as 7-8 ft in the village.”

She said, “The Ghaggar river enters Sirsa district through our village, and it is here that a 200 to 250-foot breach had occurred. The villagers had filled the breach themselves and saved the village. However, that area still remains weak, and if the Ghaggar sees significant rise in water level again this year, it will break yet again. The administration couldn’t do much then. This year too, even after the DC visited last month, no work has started to strengthen these embankments.” She added that they were trying to reinforce the embankments at the panchayat level through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has been directed to strengthen the embankments of rivers, canals and drains and complete the desilting works promptly. The availability and working condition of pumps in potentially affected areas should be checked. SDMs were directed to visit villages under potential risk of flooding.

Officials said more than 550 pipes installed on the Ghaggar would be covered with soil bags before the monsoon season to prevent leakage that could weaken the embankments. Additionally, the 61 km of embankments would be cleaned under the MGNREGA at a cost of Rs 5.22 crore, overseen by the irrigation department. Work to remove water hyacinth from Ottu Lake will start next week, as these plants cause embankment breaches leading to destruction.

Irrigation Department XEN Ajit Hooda explained that water from the Ghaggar river was released to Rajasthan via the Ottu Lake, which had 10 large and 40 small canals. The lake has 12 gates and canals have six gates for releasing and stopping water. “All 18 gates have been repaired to ensure timely operation,” he said.

Notably, the Ghaggar river spans 75 kmthrough the district, but little attention has been given to its embankments. Villages such as Khairekan, Jhopra, Musahibwala, Ranga, Lahengewala, Panihari, Burj Karamgarh, Nagoki, Farwai Kalan, Budhabhana, Nejadela Kalan, and Ottu are especially vulnerable to flood damage. The river has caused devastation in the district five times, notably in 1988, 1993, 1995, 2010, and 2023.

Rat holes, erosion eating away embankments

The embankments are riddled with rat holes and the issue of erosion in many areas remains unaddressed, increasing the risk of flooding during the rains

