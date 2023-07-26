Floodwaters take toll on sugarcane farmers

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 25

The recent floods have not only brought misery for the common man, but also taken a toll on sugarcane producers in Yamunanagar district.

Will hit crushing targets Low production of sugarcane will affect cane crushing target set by Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSM), Yamunanagar, one of the largest sugar mills of the country

Besides, the shortage of cane will also hit jaggery processing units. Yamunanagar district has 195 jaggery processing units, highest in the state

As per a survey report prepared by the Haryana Farmers and Agriculture Department, sugarcane crop on 10,287 acres has been affected (crop damage includes from 1 per cent to 100 per cent) by the floodwaters in Yamunanagar district.

Farmers said sugarcane cultivation was more beneficial and less risky as compared to paddy-wheat rotation in view of natural calamities, but the recent floods had adversely affected this crop too.

“The recent floods have destroyed my 15 acres of sugarcane crop. Whereas in 5 acres, about 50 per cent damage has been done,” said Kamal of Sudhail village.

Anil Kaushik of Lal Chhappar Majri village said: “The floodwaters have submerged standing crop and swamped fields with sand.”

“We will not be able to get sugarcane in adequate quantity to meet our requirements. Besides, due to the shortage of cane, its rates will also increase, forcing us to close our jaggery units,” said the owner of a jaggery unit.

DP Singh, senior vice-president (cane), Saraswati Sugar Mills, said the mill had fixed a target of 175 lakh quintals for crushing season 2023-24.

Sanju Gundiana, BKU district president, said: “Compensation should be increased to Rs 50,000 per acre, as the production cost is very high.”

