Food and Drug Administration raids drug stores in Rewari, Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

To tighten noose around pharmacies selling drugs without licence, the teams of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids in Rewari and Sonepat districts today.

During the raids, samples of various medicines were taken.

During the raid at Skin Laser, Cosmetic Surgery and Hair Transplant Clinic run by Dr Smita Kashyap in Model Town, Rewari, the FDA found Vikas Yadav selling medicines illegally on doctor’s prescription over the counter.

According to the team, sales bills were also being issued to patients from the shop without a licence.

In Sonepat, Dudeja ENT Hospital on Delhi Road and Royal Dental Hospital were raided. The director of Dudeja ENT Hospital, Dr SL Dudeja, said Veena Grover were selling medicines in an in-house pharmacy on the prescription given by him. The team took possession of 12 types of medicines.

At Royal Dental Hospital, an unlicenced shop was selling drugs on the prescription of a doctor named Chirag, who is a Class XII pass-out. The boy was drawing a salary of Rs. 15,000 per month.

Seven other doctors also came to practice at clinic and medicines were being given on prescription by them.

Under this campaign, raids were also conducted at Shri Krishna Hospital, Karnal Road, Kaithal, and Popli Nursing and Chest Clinic, Pehwa Chowk, Kaithal, today.

At both clinics, illegal sale of medicines has been found.

In this series, proceedings are under way in Rohtak and Meham, under which raids are being conducted at unlicenced shops running in Kundu Clinic in Sector 1 of Rohtak and an illegal shop running in Deepanjali Hospital in Meham.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said strict action would be taken against the doctors indulging in such illegal practices.