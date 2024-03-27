Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda welcomes Punjab and Haryana High Court nod to law on land ownership rights

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 26

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that the BJP is changing the faces of its leaders, including the CM and MP nominees, while the Congress party and the people of Haryana would change the government.

Addressing a news conference here today, Hooda expressed gratitude to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and congratulated the Brahmin, OBC and SC communities of Haryana for getting the ownership rights of land given to them by village panchayats. “The High Court has praised the land reform law made by the Congress government and declared it completely constitutional,” the former CM pointed out.

The Congress leader added that said many sections of people had come from other places and settled in different villages of Haryana years ago. “The village panchayats and others had donated land to those people. These classes are called Dohlidar, Bootimar, Bhondemar and Mukararidar. These included people from different classes such as Brahmin, Purohit, Pujari, Jangra Brahmin, barber, Prajapat, lohar, Valmiki, Dhanak, Goswami, Swami, Barbuja, washerman, teli and other artisans,” he said.

However, despite living, settling and farming on that land for years, these classes were not able to get ownership rights of the land. Therefore, they could neither sell this land nor could he take any kind of loan on it.

“The Congress government implemented the Land Act, 2010, to provide ownership rights to all these sections. However, in 2018, the BJP government repealed that law. Now, the High Court has recognised the law made by our government as legal,” the former CM stated. In response to the question regarding Rajkumar Saini, Hooda said there was no question of Loktanktra Suraksha Party or its chief Rajkumar Saini joining the Congress, as there is no place for casteism and casteist mentality in the party.

Commenting on the increasing crime in the state, Hooda said this was the most serious problem faced by the state today. “Criminals are committing crimes without fear and common citizens are living under in fear. It seems that there is no such thing as government in the state,” he remarked.

