Former MLA Chaudhary Rao Bahadur Singh resigns from Congress, joins JJP

Chandigarh, March 20

Former MLA from Nangal Chaudhary Rao Bahadur Singh today joined the JJP after resigning from the Congress. Welcoming him, former Deputy CM and senior JJP leader Dushyant Chautala asserted that Rao Bahadur Singh had been a close associate of JJP founder Ajay Chautala and his entry into the party would strengthen the organisation.

