Fulfil social duty, give priority to rural service: Guv to medicos

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 6

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of the Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, Bandaru Dattatreya, has exhorted the fresh medical graduates to give priority to serving society.

“An amount of Rs 11 lakh is being spent on the studies of each student at the state-run medical colleges every year. The doctors should continue to learn and update their knowledge even after completing their degrees and serve in villages to fulfill their social responsibility,” Dattatreya said while addressing the third convocation ceremony of the university here today.

As many as 7,139 students got their degrees and 19 got medals in different categories.

The Governor-Chancellor pointed out that the number of girls who got the graduation degrees as well as medals was higher than that of boys. “Of the 792 graduating students, 550 are girls. Moreover, girl students have won 10 of the 19 medals,” he stated.

Dattatreya appreciated the quality health services being provided by the health university. UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, presented a detailed report highlighting the achievements of the university and services being provided at the institute. She asked the fresh graduates and postgraduates to remain associated with their alma mater.

Rohtak MP Dr Arvind Sharma, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education and Research) Dr Sumita Mishra and state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur also addressed the ceremony.

Rohtak PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab, Mayor Manmohan Goel, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar and Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg were also present.

Medicos seek hike in stipend, more hostels

A delegation of resident doctors as well as students of MBBS and BDS courses at the health university met the Governor-Chancellor and submitted a memorandum. Their demands include a hike in the stipend of interns and more hostels to accommodate the students.

